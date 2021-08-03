Cancel
MiMedx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA, Ga. (AP) _ MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by...

