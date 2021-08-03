Cancel
Lauderdale County, MS

First responders are dealing with an increase in COVID calls

By Tom Williams
WTOK-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - As local case numbers continue to rise for the coronavirus, first responders are having to deal with more calls related to COVID. Protocols for Metro Ambulance paramedics and EMTs remain in place when it comes to dealing with COVID-positive patients. In recent days, Metro Ambulance Director Clayton Cobler says there have been at least six COVID deaths in Lauderdale County since Friday.

