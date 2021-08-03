Cancel
Crawfordsville, IN

Coolest open to an August in nearly 30 years; Heat on the horizon

Fox 59
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third straight morning, Hoosier’s wake up to more of a September-like feel. Early morning lows fell to near 50-degrees in Montgomery and Henry counties. Crawfordsville posted a 50° low following yesterdays 49° while New Castle dipped to 51° So what is behind the cool weather? The combination of a dip in the jet stream and a shift in surface winds to the northeast delivers the very mild weather for early August. Dew points that remain well below 60-degrees (dry air) will allow the air to cool through the night and under clear skies we will easily fall in most outlying areas into the 50s for the fourth straight morning.

The Associated Press

Fox News

