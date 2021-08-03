Cancel
Performing Arts

Lovely Looks: Beauty of Burlesque at the Globe Theater

By Lina Lecaro
L.A. Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may be covering up our faces more when we go out, but the burlesque community is still taking it all off on L.A. stages, and gloriously so. Miss Tosh’s The Beauty of Burlesque at the Globe theater downtown last week was an eye-popping, big production example. Enjoy these dazzling images from the two night show and mark your calendars for the next one, a Halloween show running Oct. 28th and 29th (tickets on sale now). beautyofburlesque.com.

