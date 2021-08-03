Lovely Looks: Beauty of Burlesque at the Globe Theater

This past Saturday, Burlesque superstar Bella Sin graced the Solstice stage in Oberlin’s Heisman Club Field House. Sin is an on icon of Burlesque, a type of variety show that involves elaborate dance and intricate and erotic costumes. Sin was declared one of “Cleveland’s Most Interesting People” in 2011 by Cleveland Magazine and carries the running title of “Cleveland Burlesque Queen.” Sin’s Burlesque performances are largely informed by their background in latin dance. Their performances generally integrate Burlesque strip-tease with Latin dance technique and a love for Burlesque history, and have created immense wakes in the Burlesque community. Sin has been the executive producer of the Ohio International Burlesque Festival for the entirety of its 10-year existence and is widely credited with reviving Northwestern Ohio’s Burlesque scene. On top of their multitude of achievements in the burlesque world, Sin is also an activist, instructor, historian, actress, and philanthropist.