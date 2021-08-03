Iowa's 'Sales Tax Holiday' is August 6 and 7

Shoppers who buy in Iowa during the first weekend of August 2021 could save some money, as the state observes its yearly "Sales Tax Holiday."

Purchases in Iowa carry a 6% sales tax. On Friday and Saturday, August 6 and 7, select footwear and clothing may be bought tax free.

Here are some details you need to know:

Each article of clothing or footwear purchased must be under $100 to be sold tax free

You can purchase multiple items tax free, as long as they each cost less than $100 apiece

The tax-free holiday does not include accessories like watches or jewelry

Open businesses have to participate

Online or mail order sales do apply, as long as they are paid for during the sales tax holiday

More details and rules are available here

The tax free holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends at midnight Saturday; it does not include Sunday.

Illinois does not have a tax-free weekend. Other states that hold these tax-free weekends include: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

There is no state sales tax in Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, or Oregon.