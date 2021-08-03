Judge Temporarily Blocks St. Louis County Indoor Mask Mandate
A circuit judge Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order blocking St. Louis County’s indoor mask mandate — which only went into effect last week. Representatives for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Louis County argued in court Tuesday morning. The attorney general’s office said the county’s mask order violated a new state law that restricts local leaders from issuing public health orders for businesses, churches and schools. County representatives said the mandate didn’t violate the new law because mask mandates don’t restrict or close businesses.news.stlpublicradio.org
