Judge Temporarily Blocks St. Louis County Indoor Mask Mandate

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Police Department announced that recently they have seen an influx of COVID-19 cases with staff. Since July 9, 2021, fourteen members of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes commissioned officers and professional staff members in the Division of Patrol (5 Precincts), the Division of Special Operations, the Division of Criminal Investigations, and the Division of Operational Support. It is unknown how our staff members contracted it.