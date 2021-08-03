Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Judge Temporarily Blocks St. Louis County Indoor Mask Mandate

By St. Louis Public Radio
stlpublicradio.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA circuit judge Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order blocking St. Louis County’s indoor mask mandate — which only went into effect last week. Representatives for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and St. Louis County argued in court Tuesday morning. The attorney general’s office said the county’s mask order violated a new state law that restricts local leaders from issuing public health orders for businesses, churches and schools. County representatives said the mandate didn’t violate the new law because mask mandates don’t restrict or close businesses.

