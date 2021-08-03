Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Kids, COVID and Schools: What To Expect For The 2021/2022 School Year

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this 'Town Hall' we discuss what kids and parents can expect for the upcoming school year, what is being done to ensure a safe return for students, the decision to get children vaccinated and much more. Our panelists were Dr. Bradley Ackerson, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Kaiser Permanente and Dr. Daniel Stepenosky, Superintendent of the Las Virgenes School District.

