Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID surge

By Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Garth Brooks says he will be reassessing whether to continue future dates on his stadium tour in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

Brooks said in a statement that while he's scheduled to play the next two tour stops in Missouri and Nebraska , he will not put tickets on sale for the next planned stop in Seattle.

Brooks said he will take a three-week break to assess what to do with the remainder of the tour.

Brooks resumed touring in July, playing mostly stadiums where he regularly performs in front of 60,000 to 70,000 people.

