Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

BaubleBar Is Having a Huge Semi-Annual Sale: Shop Styles Starting at $4

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion in the world. Just look at the pretty Oscar de la Renta dress Meghan Markle wore earlier this year and you'll get a glimpse of opulence in action. And don't even get us started on the custom or straight-off-the-runway looks they wear on the red carpet. So when one of Hollywood's top stars opts for something on the affordable side, we know it's worth our attention. Case in point: Julia Roberts' BaubleBar rings, which are currently on sale for $16 (and yes, you did read that right) at BaubleBar's Semi-Annual Stock Up Event. It features 20% off everything, including Lizzo's baguette initial necklace. It's also bringing back favorite styles priced as low as $4!

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Lizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Jewelry#Celebrity Style#Jewelry Box#Baublebar#The Mini Alidia Ring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionVogue

8 Buzzy Brands Championed By Iris Law To Shop Now

Zeitgeisty “photo dumps” and experimental style turns are customary for Gen Z-ers like Iris Law. The 20-year-old’s Instagram is awash with bright colours: Cyberdog neons, blushed cheeks and rouge lipstick populate her lo-fi feed, comprising a kind of gallery wall of her everyday life. As a young fashion aficionado, she...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
StyleCaster

Zara’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection Is A Fall Fashion Goldmine

I’m officially dubbing Zara my Fall Fashion Fairy Godmother, because Zara’s Fall/Winter 2021 Collection is *Chef’s Kiss* perfection. As much as I love shopping for weeks on end to build up the perfect autumn wardrobe (what can I say, I love to shop!), I admit I could realistically do a one-and-done trip to Zara and have everything I need. It’s almost too easy! If you, too, are dying to stock up on fall’s top trends even though it’s kinda still summer, then get thee to a Zara.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Beyoncé’s Colorful Minidress & Neon Wrap Sandals Are Sure to Brighten Up Your Day

Beyoncé is ready for summer, thanks to her latest outfit. The “Black is King” musician posed on Instagram last night in a retro and colorful ensemble. A yellow, orange and blue color-blocked Mara Hoffman minidress provided a base for her outfit; the Laura dress retails for $495 on MaraHoffman.com, where it’s currently on a waitlist. Beyoncé then rounded out the look with coordinating orange earrings and dark blue sunglasses plus a blue Fendi Micro Peekaboo bag.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

J.Lo Paired a Floral Valentino Maxi Dress with Her Famous Swarovski Crystal Bling Cup

J.Lo is keeping it fresh in summer florals. Yesterday, the superstar was photographed in a flowing, flower-print chiffon maxi dress by Valentino as she ran errands in Los Angeles. She paired the long-sleeved, romantic frock with a red-and-white printed canvas tote bag also by the Italian fashion house, oversized pink sunglasses by Celine, and matching platform strappy sandals by Aquazzura. The singer wore her hair in a sleek, high ponytail with minimal diamond stud earrings and carried her signature Swarovski crystal-embellished reusable cup.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The Réalisation Par x Claudia Schiffer Collection Embodies '90s Style

Creative partnerships between supermodels and brands extend beyond just models posing for the cameras. Sometimes, the relationship also involves launching limited-edition products together. Take, for example, Irina Shayk’s recent capsule collection with footwear label Tamara Mellon or Ashley Graham’s collaboration with Aussie eyewear brand QUAY. To add to this growing list of star-studded collabs, ‘90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer just teamed up with Réalisation Par on a ‘90s-inspired collection dubbed SUPER RÉAL. The lineup is filled with pieces suited for your summertime date nights or weekend adventures with your girlfriends.
ApparelETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez's Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale At Amazon

Jennifer Lopez's workout shoes are still on sale even after Amazon Prime Day! Right now, shoppers can save more than $15 on the Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe. J.Lo has been seen rocking the three-stripe athletic sneakers with her workout leggings. The pair is available on sale in multiple colors.
ShoppingHerald Tribune

Keds is having a major summer sale with an extra 30% off all sale styles

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether you’re walking down the beach or strolling through town, your summer activities require a comfy pair of shoes. Luckily for you, Keds is here to help, offering an extra 30% off its entire sale section with deals on all sorts of prints and designs.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
OK! Magazine

Trend-Forward Trench Coat! Shop Angelina Jolie's $7,500 Paris Look With Similar Styles From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — Get The Look For Less

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Paris perfection!. Angelina Jolie looked posh as ever as she left her hotel in the City of Lights...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Kate Spade Is Having a Huge Sale: Save Up To 30% Off Select Styles

Just when we thought there couldn't be any more events for summer savings, Kate Spade is having a sale!. The fashion brand is offering up to 30% off sale styles with no promo code needed. The sale section is filled with a ton of Kate Spade fan favorites, including handbags, wallets, dresses, shoes and jewelry. Whether you're in need of a versatile crossbody bag, a roomy tote for summer travels, a large tote bag to travel back in the office or to simply get a head start on your fall fashion, the Kate Spade sale is the perfect place to score it.
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: Harris Reed and Missoma to Launch Jewelry Collection, Stella McCartney's Ongoing Journey To Clean up Fashion

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. Harris Reed and Missoma to launch jewelry collection. The U.K.'s favorite fashion jewelry brand is teaming up with one of the country's brightest sartorial talents: Harris Reed, the British-American designer who creates beautiful pieces to be worn by everyone, has linked up with Missoma on a collection of rings, pendants, bracelets and earrings with an aesthetic reminiscent of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Ranging from demi-fine to fine price points, the collection is set to be unveiled in September. {Fashionista inbox}
Beauty & Fashionmensjournal.com

Huckberry’s Summer Annual Sale Is Back For 2021

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. One of our favorite outlets right now...
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

The Jennifer Lopez-Approved Brand Lezat Makes Effortless Style an Actual Thing

Drop everything. Jennifer Lopez just introduced us to the cutest, affordable fashion brand, and we can't believe we haven't come across it sooner. But now that we have let us clue you in on Lezat, a sustainable clothing brand that's not only home to tons of easy-to-wear pieces that fit into every wardrobe, but that's also making effortless style an actual thing. (And, btw, we're talking, you'll turn heads in all their pieces from cozy jumpsuits to stylish activewear and even silk pajama sets.) So no wonder celebrities like Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio have been seen rocking the brand; they seriously make some of the most ready-to-wear statement pieces. (We're looking at you Neon Tie Dye Restore soft Terry Jumpsuit.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy