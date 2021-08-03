Man, woman dead following 'domestic incident' in Aurora

An Aurora man shot a woman before shooting and killing himself last week in a domestic incident, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office .

The shooting happened just after noon on July 30 in the 18500 block of East Kansas Place, near the intersection with South Tower Road in the Side Creek neighborhood, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD) .

Officers who responded found the woman, later identified as 40-year-old Sarah Ann Terry, near a vehicle in the roadway.

She was critically injured and died from her injuries the next day, according to the coroner's office.

While officers were tending to the woman, they found a deceased man in the roadway nearby, APD said. The man was identified as 49-year-old Robert Leslie Terry.

Both of them died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to the coroner's office, which ruled Sarah Terry's death a homicide and Robert Terry's death a suicide.

APD said the victims knew one another but did not disclose the nature of their relationship.

Anyone who might have information on the shooting was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com . Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

