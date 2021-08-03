Interstate 84 closed down in Caldwell due to crash, spill

Interstate 84 in Caldwell is currently blocked after a crash and a spill of materials happened on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the crash happened near milepost 25, west of Caldwell.

Drivers are urged by ITD to find alternate routes while the crash and spill are cleaned up. Crews are currently cleaning up the spill.

Officials did not state what material spilled onto the freeway or how it will likely take crews to clean up the mess.

It is unknown what type of vehicle was involved in the accident or how the crash happened.

Traffic camera video from the Idaho Transportation Department shows multiple lanes of Interstate 84 backed up.

Officials from ITD said people should check Idaho 511 for the latest updates

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

