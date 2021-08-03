Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodville, CA

Woodville murder suspect dies after being shot by deputies

By Brian Johnson
Posted by 
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmfrX_0bGmM4DR00

The 31-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting of a woman in Woodville has died after he was shot by deputies Monday evening.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Ruben Sanchez was shot by deputies at the Woodville cemetery.

Deputies received a tip that Sanchez was at the cemetery. When they arrived, deputies say that Sanchez fired at them, leading to a shootout.

Sanchez was shot in the upper torso and airlifted to a hospital, where he died.

Sanchez was accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Rachel Martinez at a Woodville home on Saturday. She was the sister of Sanchez's girlfriend.

Comments / 2

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Woodville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy