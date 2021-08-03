Local shooting sports initiative sees growth

Staff Report

Franklin Advocate

Franklin County’s 4-H SAFETY shooting sports program wrapped up a successful 2021 campaign with a solid finish for participants in disciplines including air pistol, air rifle, archery, hunting, .22 pistol, .22 rifle and shotgun.

This is part of a national program involving more than 300,000 young people, making it one of the largest educational shooting programs of its kind in the United States.

In Mississippi, 4-H SAFETY — an acronym for Safe Archery and Firearms Education and Training for Youth — involves thousands of young people and continues to grow every year, especially in Franklin County.

More than 500 adult volunteer instructors and 4-H agents provide training and leadership to the program in the Magnolia State.

Sign-up for the 2021 program began last September with preparations ramping up in the spring before district competition in April and the state finale in July, according to Traci Carraway, who serves as the local 4-H shooting sports coordinator.

The year brought a number of challenges and changes – most notably the continued battle with the coronavirus pandemic and a reduction in the number of disciplines participants could take part in.

Traditionally, youth could shoot in up to three different disciplines, but that was reduced to one during the 2021 program year.

Twenty-eight Franklin County participants qualified for district competition, which was held in Pearl on Saturday, April 24.

The local team brought home 24 ribbons, including 12 first-place, nine second-place and three third-place recognitions.

Eight area youth qualified to advance to the Mississippi 4-H Invitational held in West Point on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 with shotgun competition held at the Starkville Gun Club.

Of those who attended the invitational, three placed and two became eligible to advance to nationals.

Katherine Keller placed first in air rifle for the 2021 campaign with a top competitive score of 747.

She previously attended nationals in 2019.

Ethan Keller claimed first-place honors in .22 rifle competition with a two-day score of 859 while Seth Keller finished third in .22 rifle with a two-day points total of 809.

The Keller brothers are now eligible to attend nationals, which is usually held in June of the following year in Nebraska.

Their mother, Lori Keller, served as their rifle instructor this year.

Others taking part in the state 4-H invitational were Chris Carraway, Colby McMillan and Grant Wilkinson.

Carraway participated in air rifle (with a final score of 591), McMillan was part of the shotgun competition (with a final score of 96) and Wilkinson was an archery participant (with a final score of 514).

Katherine Keller, McMillan and Wilkinson along with Ethan Martin were all senior members of the local squad, and got their start in the program seven years ago.

The 2021 shooting sports group’s membership also included: Paden Arnold, Zadie Baughtman, Kyra Baughtman, Addison Beach, Olivia Beach, Jamie Carraway, Kolby Cox, Will Cox, Gabby De La Garza, Ezra Delozier, Cooper Foster, Tucker Hawley, Dane Martin, Shyla Porshakin, Ethan Priest, Paul Andrew Steckler, Tristin Roberts, Nick Wheeler, Abigail Wilson, Hunter Wilson, Ella Zumbro and Olivia Zumbro.

The local 4-H shooting sports club has six active instructors and several volunteers who train the program’s youth participants.

The most recent roster of shooting sports instructors, certified through Mississippi State University, included Tim Brown (archery and pistol), Duke Carraway (rifle), Lori Keller (rifle), Tracy Martin (shotgun-retiring), Shannon Spring (shotgun-volunteer), Keith Whitehead (archery and pistol), and Mandy Wilson (rifle).

The program is in need of a instructors and volunteers for the upcoming year.

Background checks are required for registered 4-H volunteers, and instructors must complete a training course to qualify to teach each discipline.

Anyone who is interested in helping should contact Franklin County Extension Agent Keith Whitehead at 601-384-2349.

Through participation in firearm safety training and shooting sports activities, young men and women are given the opportunity to learn life skills such as responsibility, sportsmanship, self-discipline and other qualities critical to their development as productive citizens.

The Franklin County Extension Service Office plans to begin entering youth for membership for the 2022 Franklin County 4-H SAFETY Club on Wednesday, Sept. 1 with the deadline for entry forms, health forms and parental consent-code of conduct forms set for Monday, Oct. 4.

4-H SAFETY Club membership is open to youth ages 8 to 18 years — by 4-H rules, participants must be at least 8 years old prior to Jan. 1, 2022, to take part.

Planned disciplines for the 2022 program year include archery, pellet rifle, pellet pistol, BB, .22 rifle, .22 pistol and shotgun.