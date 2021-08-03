Cancel
Famous IG Dog Plans To Wear Tom Daley's Knitted Jumper For Fashion Week!

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic gold medalist Tom Daley's knitted jumper is going to good use ... 'cause the uber-famous Instagram dog he made it for will be rocking it at the next fashion week!!. The British diver went viral earlier this week for stitching up the piece right after winning the 10-meter platform event ... saying he was making it for Izzy the Frenchie, a dog that has more than 1 MILLION followers on social media.

