The final UFC event of July is on the 31st at the APEX in Las Vegas. Headlining this Fight Night card is a middleweight bout between strikers Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland. As for the co-main? Who knows? A middleweight bout between Sam Alvey and Roman Kopylov was scratched from this event after Alvey revealed Kopylov couldn’t make it to the US due to travel issues. Chris Daukaus vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov was scheduled for last week’s show, then moved to this week’s card as co-main, now it’s scrapped entirely. Then a welterweight bout between Niklas Stolze and Mounir Lazzez just got the hook because Lazzez can’t make it to the US.