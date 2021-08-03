Cancel
Democrats’ national party workers forming union

PBS NewsHour
 1 day ago
Staff members at the Democratic National Committee in Washington have opted to organize a union for collective bargaining rights, party and union officials said Tuesday. The move marks the first time a national party organization has become a union shop, despite Democrats’ long relationship with organized labor. The development also follows a presidential campaign during which several Democratic candidates’ campaign staffs, including that of President Joe Biden, formed unions.

ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
#Union Workers#Labor Unions#Organized Labor#Democrats#National Party#Democratic#Dnc#Seiu#Senate#Teamsters Local 238#House#Republican
