Ducati Panigale Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary

By Bruno dePrato
cycleworld.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago, Troy Bayliss gave Ducati a great gift, and now Ducati is repaying the kindness. Back in 2001, Bayliss rode a Ducati 996R to the first of three World Superbike championships he would deliver for the Italian company, followed up with titles in 2006 and 2008. While that’s one championship short of Ducati’s legendary ensign Carl Fogarty, Bayliss remains number one in the hearts of the Ducati SBK enthusiasts for his charming personality, his superb and daring riding style, and his overall versatility. (Don’t forget that at the end of the 2006 season, with his second World Superbike title in the bag, Ducati gave him the opportunity to ride a Desmosedici in Valencia, at the last MotoGP of the year. In a stunning display Bayliss won the event, astonishing the entire MotoGP contingent.)

