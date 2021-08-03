June 21, 1942 – July 22, 2021

Funeral services for Jerry Sandlin, 79, of Roxie, were held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez.

Interment was in the Natchez City Cemetery.

Visitation was held from noon until the time of service Friday, July 30 at Laird Funeral Home.

He was born to Raymon Tillman Sandlin and Allie Irene Higgs Sandlin on June 21, 1942, in Bokoshe, Okla., and died Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Natchez.

