Natchez, MS

JERRY SANDLIN

By Editor
Posted by 
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 1 day ago

June 21, 1942 – July 22, 2021

Funeral services for Jerry Sandlin, 79, of Roxie, were held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez.
Interment was in the Natchez City Cemetery.

Visitation was held from noon until the time of service Friday, July 30 at Laird Funeral Home.

He was born to Raymon Tillman Sandlin and Allie Irene Higgs Sandlin on June 21, 1942, in Bokoshe, Okla., and died Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Natchez.

A complete obituary can be viewed and condolences can be shared online at lairdfh.com.

Laird Funeral Home in Natchez was in charge of arrangements.

The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

 https://www.franklinadvocate.com
