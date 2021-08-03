Las Cruces Fire Department lifts open burning restrictions on Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department will lift restrictions on open burning that will be in effect on Wednesday, August 4th. Officials said Las Cruces residents can obtain burn permits at seven of the fire stations within the city. The fire station at the Las Cruces International Airport does not issue burn permits. LCFD requires residents and businesses to follow all rules and regulations pertaining to open burning within the city.www.ktsm.com
