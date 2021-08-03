Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces Fire Department lifts open burning restrictions on Wednesday

By Project-Management.com
El Paso News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department will lift restrictions on open burning that will be in effect on Wednesday, August 4th. Officials said Las Cruces residents can obtain burn permits at seven of the fire stations within the city. The fire station at the Las Cruces International Airport does not issue burn permits. LCFD requires residents and businesses to follow all rules and regulations pertaining to open burning within the city.

www.ktsm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Fire Stations#Weather#Ktsm#Lcfd#The U S Drought Monitor#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Arms trafficking caused Mexican gov to sue U.S. gun manufacturers

The Mexican government sued United States gun manufacturers and distributors Wednesday in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. The unusual lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston. Among those being sued are some of the biggest names...

Comments / 0

Community Policy