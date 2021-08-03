Houston and Macon County principals excited to see students in-person

More students in Central Georgia returned to the classroom Tuesday, including those in Houston and Macon counties.

Macon County High School in Montezuma was named a Title I reward school in 2018 and 2019. That recognizes schools that have the highest absolute performance for the all-students group based on the current statewide assessment.

Principal Nakia Parks says she is happy for the students to return in-person because she believes face-to-face communication is important in helping children succeed in the classroom.

“It's really important that the students receive face-to-face instruction with the rigor that we're providing for them, and some standards and some skills the virtual learning just does not afford them,” said Parks.

Over in Houston County, cars lined up as far as the eye could see at Perry High School’s drop-off line.

Students arrived at 8 a.m. wide-eyed and excited to start a new year. Teachers got their classrooms set up and said they’re eager to get back to a normal routine in the classroom.

“We have some of our students that stayed home [and] did virtual come back this year and this is their first time being back in school in over a year, so you know, just seeing their faces and getting them back acclimated to the life of school has just been exciting,” said principal Del Martin.

Baldwin, Dodge, Johnson, Jones, Pulaski, and Treutlen County students will return to the classroom Wednesday.

