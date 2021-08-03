Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Taco Bell Is Testing Its Popular Nacho Fries With This Spicy New Ingredient

By Lauren Cahn
mashed.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it's true that Taco Bell has eliminated some fan favorites from its menu in the past year and also continues dealing with supply chain issues that may, at times, leave its customers forlornly "suffering" through withdrawals of their preferred menu picks, it's not all bad news for fans of the Mexican food eatery. Far from it, in fact, because — either in spite of these circumstances or possibly because of them — Taco Bell has been trotting out new items and testing others like never before (via FoodBeast).

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Nacho Cheese#Food Drink#Mexican#Foodbeast#Nacho Fries#Loaded Taco Fries#Taco Bell#Cbs#The Steak Hot Ranch Fries#The White Hot Ranch Fries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Taco Bell Delights Fans By Bringing Back This Super Popular Menu Item

More than a year after its original release, Taco Bell is bringing back the popular spicier version of Doritos Locos Tacos—this time as part of a nationwide giveaway. As recently announced on its social media pages, the chain will be offering free Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos to everyone in the U.S. in the event of a "comeback" game at any point in this year's NBA Finals.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Launching These Two New Sandwiches This Month

Several new royally named sandwiches will be making an appearance at Burger King this month. After the launch of their latest novelty, the upgraded chicken sandwich aptly named Ch'king (which has gotten rave reviews from several fast-food critics), the chain is getting back in the burger/sandwich lane with two new premium items that will be launching by the end of the month.
RestaurantsPosted by
Wide Open Eats

7 Items on the Taco Bell Menu to Avoid At All Costs

Taco Bell is the place to go for an indulgent meal of delicious Tex-Mex. When the craving for a cheesy burrito or plate of nachos hit, the drive-thru of your nearest Taco Bell location is first to come to mind. When could a Crunchy Taco or Cheesy Bean Burrito possibly be a bad choice? We all know how yummy this fast food chain's menu items are, but it's certainly not the place to go for a healthy bite to eat, and the food coma that comes from a meal of almost exclusively carbs and cheese doesn't hit the spot. Here are 7 items on the Taco Bell menu to avoid at all costs.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Taco Bell Just Launched These New Tacos

Taco Bell is known for having a dynamic menu. The chain regularly adds new items, removes and replaces older ones, and continues to bring back past favorites. For example, the company recently brought back the super popular Nacho Fries. On the other hand, Mexican Pizza seems to have gotten the boot permanently, at least for the time being.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

East Coast Fast Food Chains We Wish Were Everywhere

We all have our favorite fast food chains, but some of us have more to choose from than others. The East Coast and Southeast boasts some fan favorites like Shake Shack and Culver's, but some of the lesser-known chains deserve their turn in the spotlight. Many Westerners likely have never heard of some of these brands, but we highly recommend acquainting yourself with them as soon as possible, no matter the distance.
Restaurants947wls.com

Taco Bell is giving out free tacos all day

The Milwaukee Bucks came back in Game 6 to win the NBA Finals on Tuesday. But even if you don’t care about basketball, you might care about this…. Taco Bell did a “Comebacks” promo and promised to give out FREE TACOS if either team won a game after trailing at halftime. Which happened on Tuesday, so now anyone can walk in and snag a free taco today, July 22nd.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Taco Bell is testing a brand new $7 Cravings Box

If you are a fan of Taco Bell, then odds are you are a fan of their $5 Craving Box. And really who isn’t? There are few things better in the world of fast food then dropping a fiver on the counter and getting a box filled with Taco Bell goodness.
Chicago, ILPosted by
EatThis

Taco Bell Has Two Hot New Items On the Menu

After announcing the return of their viral Nacho Fries, one of their most popular limited-time offers in history, in July, Taco Bell is now kicking it up a notch and taking these fries places they've never been before. Spicy places. According to Taco Bell's website, the beloved chain is currently...
RestaurantsThrillist

Everyone Gets Free Taco Bell Today. Here's When & How to Get Yours

This time, you can thank the Milwaukee Bucks for the free food. Today is a great day to throw out your lunch plans. That's because everyone in America gets free Taco Bell, all thanks to basketball. More specifically, you can thank the Milwaukee Bucks for overcoming an 18-point deficit at halftime of Game 6 of the NBA Finals and going on to defeat the Phoenix Suns. The big win earned them the championship title and triggered the fast food chain's nationwide deal for free tacos. It's a victory you can celebrate regardless of which team you supported.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Taco Bell Food Caused Permanent Paralysis, Customers Claim in New Lawsuit

Truth be told, the majority of items on fast-food menus aren't great for your health. But even if you do indulge in an occasional guilty pleasure, you likely wouldn't expect that a stop at the drive-thru could prompt a potentially life-altering illness. One woman claims that she experienced every fast-food fan's worst nightmare after ordering a tainted dish at Taco Bell, which allegedly left her paralyzed with a rare disorder.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Beloved Chicken Chain Is Finally Launching a New Sandwich

The iconic regional chicken chain Bojangles is launching an all-new crispy chicken sandwich, because why would all the other chains have all the fun? The popular brand famous for Southern fare of fried chicken, biscuits, and sweet tea has put out the brand new creation at its 775 locations on Monday, and so far, it's been a welcome addition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy