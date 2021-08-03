Newell: Expect worsening crime if city leaders don't step up

The mass shooting on Bourbon Street over the weekend continues to be front-of-mind for both residents and tourists - but in a surprising finding according to the latest weekly crime report from the Metropolitan Crime Commission, the French Quarter is actually one of the safer areas of the city. Newell believes more crime will happen in the French Quarter if city officials continue to not give the New Orleans Police Department a real chance to fight back. Newell asked Rafael Goyeneche, President of the Metropolitan Crime Commission, to share his thoughts on how to stop mass shootings like this from happening in the future.