Dec. 31, 1969 – July 30, 2021

Funeral services for Thomas Duane “Tommy” Frazier, 51, of McCall Creek, were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Franklin County with the Rev. Marvin Howard officiating.

Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

He was born to Wiley “Craig” and Wilma “Carole” Jones Frazier on Dec. 31, 1969, in McComb, and passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and loved to cook, read and work on computers.

Hartman-Jones Funeral Services in McComb was in charge of arrangements.