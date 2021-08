The Chicago Bears have been rumored to have Anthony Miller on the trade block for quite some time. The former second-round pick never lived up to the expectations Ryan Pace and fans had for the former Memphis Tiger. He had a promising rookie season plagued with injuries in 2018. That season, Miller finished the year with seven touchdowns on 33 catches for 423 yards. He has also shown flashes of brilliance at times too — he has just lacked consistency.