Top QB recruit Quinn Ewers to skip senior year, join Ohio State

SOPA Images

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, ranked as the No. 1 or No. 2 prospect in his class, has decided to forego his senior year of high school to enroll early at Ohio State (Twitter link). Ewers is now set to enroll at Ohio State this fall, accelerating his potential time frame for the NFL Draft by a year. For now, he’ll vie with C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord for playing time.

“I’ve taken time to think about what lies ahead of me, both in the short- and long-term,” said the Texas high school standout. “It’s unfortunate I’ve found myself in this situation, as my preference would have been to complete my senior season at Southlake Carroll along with the teammates and friends I’ve taken the field alongside for the past three years. However, following conversations with my family and those I know have my best interests in mind, I’ve decided it’s time for me to enroll at Ohio State and begin my career as a Buckeye.”

To be eligible for the NFL Draft, players must be at least three years removed from high school. Of course, nothing is guaranteed for any 18-year-old prospect — no matter how good he is — but the 6-3 signal caller is already on the radar for pro scouts. Previously, he would have been on track for the 2025 NFL Draft at the earliest. Now, he could go pro as soon as 2024.

As a high school athlete, Ewers cannot profit off of his name. However, thanks to the NCAA’s revised rules, he’ll be able to earn money for his name, likeness and image. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, that could net Ewers as much as $1M in 2022. Beyond Ewers, it’s a potential game changer for college and pro prospects on the whole. Now, there’s extra incentive to enroll early, enjoy the fruits of college fame and, by extension, enter the NFL sooner.