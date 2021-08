On September 30, the student loan payment and interest moratorium is scheduled to end and those with federal student loans must begin repayment. While there is some talk about extending the moratorium, other signs indicate that reinstatement will at most be delayed for a few more months. The government passed no new stimulus packages or forgivable loans. And just recently, the federal eviction moratorium also ended except for cities with high levels of COVID-19 transmission which were given an additional 60 days of relief. And none of the various versions of the upcoming infrastructure spending bill addresses student loan forgiveness.