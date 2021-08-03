Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

450,000 bees evicted from 35-year home in walls of farmhouse

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThese bumbling tenants just had their lease abruptly terminated. An enormous colony of honeybees shacking up in the walls of a Skippack, Pennsylvania, farmhouse for nearly 35 years has been moved to less residential pastures. Their prolonged rent-free stay came to a sudden end late last month after the house’s new owners discovered the buzzy squatters and paid a professional to kick them out and take them home to his honey farm.

nypost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Farmhouse#A Colony#Home Inspection#Cnn#Yerkes Honey Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Fawn Found Hidden With Collar Attached to Rope in Hudson Valley

Another Hudson Valley resident decided to try and take a whitetail deer fawn into captivity. For the second time in a month, a fawn was found in the possession of a Hudson Valley resident. Back on June 3, a Hudson Valley was found to be in possession of a fawn, that he was feeding sugar water to. You would think that people would figure out that it's illegal to keep wild animals as pets.
AnimalsPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Dog Tries to Save Owners From Killer Grass Attack!

What is it with us and our obsession with grass? No, not that kind of grass, I mean our lawn, the green grass that we work so hard to grow and care for. There's the mowing and watering and fertilizing and yet, we never seem to be satisfied. Neither does grass.
Philadelphia, PAWTVM

Close to half million bees removed from home

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - One Pennsylvania couple spent $12,000 in order to remove close to a half million bees from their home. The Weavers said they knew there were bees in the walls of the 150-year-old farmhouse they bought near Philadelphia in December. The previous homeowner disclosed it in a note.
Pennsylvania Statesuperhits1027.com

450,000 Bees Found Inside Walls Of Pennsylvania Home

A Pennsylvania couple were buzzing with excitement when they bought their new farmhouse – only to discover the walls were filled with hundreds of thousands of bees. The couple says they bought the house without conducting a home inspection, because they wanted to move quickly – even though the seller had mentioned ‘bees in the wall’.
AnimalsNewsweek

Woman Finds 450,000 Bees Living Inside the Walls of Her House

When Sara Weaver and her husband bought their house this past December, they didn't realize they were also purchasing a colony of nearly a half-million bees. The multi-day removal process was spearheaded by general contractor and beekeeper Allan Lattanzi, who spoke to Newsweek about his beekeeping career. Weaver and her...
Pennsylvania Statefoxbaltimore.com

Hundreds of thousands of bees found in walls of PA home

One Pennsylvania couple is now about $12,000 poorer -- but that was the cost of removing close to half a million bees!. The Weavers say they knew there were bees in the walls of the 150-year old farmhouse they bought near Philadelphia in Dec. The previous homeowner disclosed it, noting,...
PoliticsNewsweek

81-Year-Old Facing Eviction From Cabin He's Lived in for 27 Years Due to Trespassing Claim

An 81-year-old man is facing eviction from the small cabin he's lived in for 27 years over a trespassing claim from the owner of the land where his cabin sits. David Lidstone lives in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River, with solar panels on his cabin and remaining self-reliant and off the grid by growing his own food, cutting his own firewood, and taking care of his cat and chickens.
Chicago, ILaudacy.com

20,000 Bees Found In Home

A couple bees getting inside the house is nothing new for summers in Chicago. We're used to it. It's inconvenient, but happens. But what happens when it's not one or two bees...but twenty thousand?? That's what happened to WGN-TV's Dan Ponce, and Melissa & Austin talked to him about it on the show this morning.
AnimalsBBC

Wasp nest found in Peterborough toilet cistern

Wasps took advantage of an empty house to set up home in a toilet cistern. The large nest was found in a house in Peterborough, belonging to an elderly man who had been away for a few weeks, pest controller Owen McManus said. His company was alerted by a neighbour...
Animalsmymodernmet.com

Photographer Captures Rare Image of a Crow Taking an Ant Bath

Photographer Tony Austin has been enthralled with photography since he was gifted an Instamatic 126 in 1963. But nothing quite prepared him for what was about to happen at the end of a recent nature walk. While Austin was ready to pack up, having not witnessed anything of interest, a murder of crows landed in his path. His decision to lay down and photograph them would have a huge reward, as he ended up documenting a rare sight—a crow taking an ant bath.
Home & Gardenana-white.com

Farmhouse Desk

My wife needed a desk to work at home from and nothing on the retail market interested us, so I offered to build one. I followed the plans for a Farmhouse Desk, but with a change for the top. I chose a pre-sanded 3/4" red oak top and trim to cover the plywood edges. We didn't want the lips or edges that may show up using the planned 1x6" planks. The desktop measures 31.5 x 71.5" which is large, but allows for a lot of work to be accomplished. I added a grommet hole for the wires and a 3 1/8" hole for a desktop outlet with 2 USB's, 1 USB-C and two regular outlets. I also added a 9-input power strip / surge protector on the underside of the desk that the desktop outlet plugs in to. So only the power strip plugs into the wall and everything is surge protected.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Never Clean This, You're Inviting Black Widows Into Your Home

Many of the most common household spiders like wolf spiders and daddy long-legs are more creepy than harmful. In fact, they prey on the other bugs in your home that you don't want around, including cockroaches, flies, and millipedes. But there is one dangerous spider you do want to keep out of your home: the black widow. As the most venomous spider in North America, it's seriously dangerous to humans, and you may be inviting this creature into your home by forgetting to clean one important area. Read on to find out what you should get to scrubbing if you want to avoid coming across a black widow.
Animalsourcommunitynow.com

Dog Goes Missing Only to Return to Ring Doorbell in Middle of the Night

When fireworks went off last Sunday in a neighborhood in Greenville, South Carolina, Rajah the dog jumped over her owners' fence and bolted, clearly frightened. The 18-month-old lab-Catahoula Leopard Dog mix belonged to couple Mary Lynn and Ryan Washick, who were worried as to her whereabouts. "Ryan and I were...

Comments / 1

Community Policy