450,000 bees evicted from 35-year home in walls of farmhouse
These bumbling tenants just had their lease abruptly terminated. An enormous colony of honeybees shacking up in the walls of a Skippack, Pennsylvania, farmhouse for nearly 35 years has been moved to less residential pastures. Their prolonged rent-free stay came to a sudden end late last month after the house’s new owners discovered the buzzy squatters and paid a professional to kick them out and take them home to his honey farm.nypost.com
Comments / 1