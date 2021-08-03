Cancel
Bid Notice

By Emma McWilliams
waynecountynews.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Waynesboro is now accepting bids for fence replacement at the Waynesboro Water Plant. Specifications are as follows:. Remove and haul off 610 feet of old fencing and materials. Install 610 feet of new 6&1 commercial galvanize chain link fence with 3 strand barbwire. Install 6&1 double gate at the north side of the water plant. Repair 60 feet of the 6&1 barbwire fence at the south end. Install a new operator motor, chain, and key pad with remotes for the cantilever sliding gate at the entrance.

