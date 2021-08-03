Sharon Lynne Woods, 61

Sharon Lynne Woods, age 61, of Stanford, Kentucky, formerly of Crab Orchard, Kentucky, passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Stanford Care & Rehabilitation. Born Thursday, December 17, 1959, in Lancaster, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Earl Henry & Josephine Plummer Woods. Sharon worked at Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital for 37 years. Sharon was a member of Stanford Christian Church, where she was an Elder of the church. Sharon loved her community and was very community-minded. Sharon was an active member of Stanford Lions Club, where she previously served as President, was a member of the Lincoln County Library Board, was active in Lincoln County Relay for Life, member of the Lincoln County Homemakers, historian for the Lincoln County Historical Society, active with United Way, active when the Stanford Arts Center was open, and previously helped with the baby show at the Lincoln County Fair. In her spare time, Sharon enjoyed playing cards with her friends. Sharon leaves behind one sister, Sherrill Disney of Stanford; niece, Jo Ann Disney of Stanford; nephew, Jim Ed Disney (Tammy) of Nicholasville, Kentucky; great-niece, Lyric Paige Harris of Stanford; two great-nephews, Austin Disney (Ashley) and Jacob Disney both of Nicholasville; great-great niece, Baylee Grace Disney; great-great nephew, Mason Hunter Disney; and numerous friends who mourn her passing. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jim Disney. A Public Visitation will be held 4-7PM Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Stanford Christian Church. A Public Funeral Service will be held 11:00AM Monday, August 9, 2021, at Stanford Christian Church. Bro. Jeremy Johnson will officiate the service. The Funeral Service will be live streamed on Fox & Friend Funeral Home’s Facebook pages. Burial will follow in Buffalo Springs Cemetery. Jim Ed Disney, Jacob Disney, Austin Disney, John David Friend, Bob Swett, Johnny Friend, Steve Denson, and Brian Duncan will serve as Active Pallbearers. Nelsonya Helm, Candise Hodges, Rita Stewart, Justeen Hester, Peggy Orberson, Martha Francis, Kathy Rookard, Peggy Denham, Mary Jane Belcher, and members of the Stanford Lions Club will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. The family would like to thank all of those in the community who have prayed for, called, sent cards, or any other kind act they did for Sharon during her illness. Also, a special thank you to Heritage Hospice and Stanford Care & Rehabilitation for their excellent care of Sharon in her final days. Memorial Contributions suggested to Lincoln County Relay for Life, c/o Justin Poynter, PO Box 366, Stanford, KY 40484. Fox & Friend Funeral Home, Stanford, is entrusted with Sharon’s arrangements. Guest Book at www.friendfuneralhomes.com.