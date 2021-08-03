Cancel
Talen Horton-Tucker, Lakers Agree To Three-Year, $32M Deal

RealGM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalen Horton-Tucker has agreed to a three-year, $32 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Horton-Tucker was a restricted free agent this offseason and is represented by Klutch Sports. Horton-Tucker has a player option in Year 3.

basketball.realgm.com

