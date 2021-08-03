Red Sox closer Matt Barnes placed on COVID-related injury list after experiencing symptoms
Matt Barnes has already faced one scare with COVID-19 this season, and now he and the Red Sox are hoping to avoid another one. The All-Star closer was placed on the COVID-related injury list on Tuesday after not feeling well and experiencing virus-like symptoms as the Red Sox arrived in Detroit this week for their three-game series against the Tigers. His test came back negative and the Red Sox expect him to be activated for Wednesday’s game.www.bostonherald.com
