Red Sox closer Matt Barnes placed on COVID-related injury list after experiencing symptoms

Prior to Tuesday’s series-opening loss in Detroit, the Red Sox got some more bad news when they had to put Matt Barnes on the COVID list. The good news was that the closer hadn’t actually tested positive, and was in fact vaccinated, but he was just not feeling well and the team had to sit him out as they awaited test results. Those results came back negative last night, and as expected he is being reactivated to the roster prior to Wednesday’s game. As we laid out for the expected move in the linked post above, Jonathan Araúz was optioned back down to Triple-A to clear the necessary room on the active roster.