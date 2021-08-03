Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Bid Notice

By Emma McWilliams
waynecountynews.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Waynesboro is now accepting bids for Playground Equipment at the Waynesboro City Park. Specifications are as follows:. Equipment must have minimum items including, Crunch Bar Prime Time, Bongos, Tri Transfer Platform/System with Platform, Lil foot Slide Attachment, Horiz Loop Ladder, Punched Deck, Corkscrew, Double Swivel, and include installation.

waynecountynews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Playground Equipment#Crunch Bar#Horiz Loop Ladder#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Leelanau County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Intent ...

LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Intent to Construct Carlson Road Improvements The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs hereby announce their intent to pave North Carlson Road, in Leelanau County, Michigan, Project I.D. No. F60-47440. The project starts at the intersection of North Carlson Road and East Johnson Road heading north for approximately 1,500 feet (BIA funded line is 1,350 feet). The total project is approximately 3.2 acres in size (2.89 to BIA funded line) and is located in Section 05, Township 31N, and Range 11W. This project is scheduled for completion during the 2021 construction season. Work will include earth movement, gravel placement, subbase, aggregate base, HMA surface, installation of asphalt curb, traffic control signs, culverts, restoration, as well as incidentals. Plans and other related information concerning this project are available for viewing by contacting one of the following: Scott HewittRobert Kalbfleisch Supervisory Highway Engineer Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa Bureau of Indian Affairs and Chippewa Indians Gogebic Community College 2605 N. West Bayshore Drive E4946 Jackson Road Peshawbestown, MI 49682 Ironwood, MI 49938 231-534-7716 906-932-4231 August 19, 2021-1T572593.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

PUBLIC NOTICE: NOTICE IS HEREB...

PUBLIC NOTICE: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE PWSA HAS MADE AN APPLICATION FOR A LOAN AND/OR GRANT TO PENNVEST. PUBLIC NOTICE: Notice is hereby given that the PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY (PWSA), 1200 Penn Avenue, City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, 15222 has made an application to PENNVEST for a loan and/or grant to finance rehabilitation of approximately 1,540 linear feet of large diameter sewer (48" - 101" in diameter) lines in the Heths Run and Shadyside areas within the City of Pittsburgh. The project is titled 2020 Large Diameter Sewer Rehabilitation. In general, the work shall consist of Geopolymer Lining of sewers. The project will have no direct effect on user fees. Documents supporting this application are available for public review upon request by calling 412-255-8800 x 5909. Written comments should be submitted directly to the PWSA as directed below. This project falls under the exemption guidelines for Environmental Review and therefor the PWSA has requested a Categorical Exclusion from any environmental impacts or review requirements as that the project listed above is limited to minor rehabilitation of existing sewer pipelines and does not over time have any significant effect on the environment. The PWSA is required to publish this Public Notice and establish a thirty (30) day comment period from the date of this publication. Written comments may be made to the following: PWSA, 1200 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Atten: Mr. Will Pickering, Chief Executive Officer.
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

City of San Clemente: Notice Inviting Electronic Bids

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

LEGAL NOTICE Notice is hereby ...

Notice is hereby given that the Committee of the Whole Meeting of the Upper St. Clair Board of School Directors scheduled for Monday, August 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. and the Board Meeting of the Upper St. Clair Board of School Directors scheduled for Monday, August 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. are being consolidated and rescheduled for Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
Union Springs, ALunionspringsherald.com

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS Invitation for Bids. Sealed Bids will be received by the City of Union Springs at the City of Union Springs’ City Hall, 212 Prairie Street North, Union Springs, Alabama, 334-738-2720, until September 2nd, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., Central Standard Time (CST), for furnishing all labor, materials, and equipment and doing the work according to Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents for the improvements hereinafter described. No bids will be received after the time set forth hereinabove the Bids will be publicly opened and read. The project is titled LR-CM-PF-20-015, 2020 Water, Sewer & Drainage Improvements on Bloomfield, April & Tye Streets for the City of Union Springs and will consist of comprehensive improvements to three streets in the downtown area. The proposed project will include sewer, water, and drainage improvements to be made to the following City streets: Bloomfield Street, April Street and Tye Street. Plans may be obtained from the City’s Engineer Consultant, Barrett-Simpson, Inc. at 706 12th Street, Phenix City, AL 36867, 334-297-2423 for a cost of $50 for the cost of printing or PDF files at no charge. The Contractor is advised that the contract time for this project is 90 calendar days in time and is being administered thru the South Central Alabama Development Commission located at 5900 Carmichael Place, Montgomery, AL 36117, 334-244-6903, by Mr. Evan Crews with funding through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. A certificate of compliance with the Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act, Act 2011-535, as amended by ACT 2012-491, is required by all contractors. All bidders are required to be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM.gov). The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids. Each bidder must deposit, with its bid, security in the amount of, form of and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246. No bidder may withdraw its bid within thirty (30) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. A Pre-bid Meeting will be held on August 26th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Union Springs City Hall. Bidder’s attendance is not required but encouraged. Attendance at the Pre-Construction conference is NOT a mandatory requirement for this project.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Executor, Elliott Hampton Pate of the Estate of Kathryn P Jones, Kathryn Dejarnette Pate, Kathee Jones deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the under-signed at, 133 Twin Lakes Drive, Carrollton, GA 30116 before the 29th day of October, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons in debted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the under signed. This the 29th day of July, 2021. Elliott Hampton Pate, Executor of the Estate of Kathryn P Jones, Kathryn Dejarnette Pate, Kathee Jones 21-24*
Sharonville, OHsharonville.org

Notice to Bid: Sharonville Elevator Replacement Bid

Selected General Contractors are invited to submit a Bid for the elevator replacement of the Sharonville Community Center at 10990 Thornview Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241. The Work of this project is generally described as an interior elevator replacement. Bidding documents can be purchased through, ARC Document Solutions. Drawings are additionally available from ACI and Builder’s Exchange.
Big Stone City, SDgrantcountyreview.com

NOTICE AND CALL FOR BIDS, Big Stone City SD, August 2021

The City of Big Stone City is accepting sealed proposals for Automatic Meter Reading/Advanced Metering Infrastructure. Sealed proposals shall be addressed to the City Finance Office, 400 Washington Street, PO Box 246, Big Stone City, SD 57216 and will be received until 2:00 p.m., September 6th 2021. Any response received after that time will not be considered. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud immediately following the bid hearing at 6:30 p.m. in the Big Stone Community Center.
Politicswaynecountynews.net

Waynesboro City Commission Passes Second Reading of 2021-2022 Budget

The Waynesboro City Commission met in regular session on Monday, August 9th, 2021 at City Hall in Waynesboro. All commissioners were present, including Mayor Chris Bevis, Vice Mayor Jeff Davis, Commissioner Lynn Warren, Commissioner Jeff Howell, and Commissioner Tony Creasy. Also in attendance were City Manager John Hickman, City Attorney Josh Polk, and City Recorder Paige Jackson.
Chino Hills, CAchampionnewspapers.com

CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received in the Office of the Chino Hills City Clerk up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on the 9th day of September, 2021, for a Request for Proposals for: WET WELL CLEANING AT WASTEWATER FACILITIES. The Request for Proposal may be obtained at the Public Works Department, 15091 La Palma Drive, Chino, CA, 91710, telephone 909-364-2800, or via the City’s website at www.chinohills.org/bids.
Port Saint Joe, FLholmescounty.news

W00000000 CITY OF PORT ST. JOE, FLORIDA NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS RFP 2021-13 Tax-Exempt Loan Financing Water and Sewer System Refunding Revenue Note, Series …

RFP 2021-13 Tax-Exempt Loan Financing. Water and Sewer System Refunding Revenue Note, Series 2021A. Sealed bids for the City of Port St. Joe for Water and Sewer System Refunding Revenue Note, Series 2021A, will be received at City Hall, 305 Cecil G. Costin, Sr., Blvd., Port St. Joe, Florida 32456 up until 3:00 PM EST, Friday, August 27, 2021. Bids will be publicly opened and acknowledged, Friday, August 27, 2021, at 3:05 PM EST, at City Hall.
Healthfloridadisaster.org

Notice of Public Meeting-Invitation to Bid ITB-DEM-21-22-001 American Sign Language Interpretation Service

Invitation to Bid ITB-DEM-21-22-001 American Sign Language Interpretation Service. The Florida Division of Emergency Management announces a public meeting to which all persons are invited. Anyone who wants to attend, may so via conference call. At this time, the Division is not open to the public. At the time of the meeting, the Division will open and read aloud the names of Respondents that came in before the deadline of 2:30 p.m. on September 1, 2021.
Educationwaynecountynews.net

Wayne Co. School Board Meets in First Session of New School Year

The Wayne County School Board met in regular session on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room. Board members in attendance were Greg Eaton, Sherman Martin, Debbie Brown, Charity Horton, and Camryn Eaton. Superintendent Marlon Davis was present as well. Board members Andy Yarbrough and Dwight Bumphus were absent.
Mineral Wells, TXWeatherford Democrat

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice i...

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES WAYNE TALLEY, Deceased, were issued on April 7, 2021, in Cause No. P09499, pending in the County Court of Palo Pinto County, Texas, to: JACOB TALLEY. The residence of the Executor is in Mineral Wells, Texas, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy