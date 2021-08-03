Bid Notice

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS Invitation for Bids. Sealed Bids will be received by the City of Union Springs at the City of Union Springs’ City Hall, 212 Prairie Street North, Union Springs, Alabama, 334-738-2720, until September 2nd, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., Central Standard Time (CST), for furnishing all labor, materials, and equipment and doing the work according to Plans, Specifications and Contract Documents for the improvements hereinafter described. No bids will be received after the time set forth hereinabove the Bids will be publicly opened and read. The project is titled LR-CM-PF-20-015, 2020 Water, Sewer & Drainage Improvements on Bloomfield, April & Tye Streets for the City of Union Springs and will consist of comprehensive improvements to three streets in the downtown area. The proposed project will include sewer, water, and drainage improvements to be made to the following City streets: Bloomfield Street, April Street and Tye Street. Plans may be obtained from the City’s Engineer Consultant, Barrett-Simpson, Inc. at 706 12th Street, Phenix City, AL 36867, 334-297-2423 for a cost of $50 for the cost of printing or PDF files at no charge. The Contractor is advised that the contract time for this project is 90 calendar days in time and is being administered thru the South Central Alabama Development Commission located at 5900 Carmichael Place, Montgomery, AL 36117, 334-244-6903, by Mr. Evan Crews with funding through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. A certificate of compliance with the Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act, Act 2011-535, as amended by ACT 2012-491, is required by all contractors. All bidders are required to be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM.gov). The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids. Each bidder must deposit, with its bid, security in the amount of, form of and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246. No bidder may withdraw its bid within thirty (30) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. A Pre-bid Meeting will be held on August 26th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Union Springs City Hall. Bidder’s attendance is not required but encouraged. Attendance at the Pre-Construction conference is NOT a mandatory requirement for this project.