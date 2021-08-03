Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Organizations supporting vets, military communities as mental health challenges increase

By Anissa Lopez
WMDT.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDELMARVA- Pushing outreach and more opportunities, those are two big goals organizations serving vets and military communities are looking to provide during the pandemic. ” Veterans and their families have experienced even higher levels of social isolation and loneliness during the pandemic than the general population,” Brian Jenkins, Executive Director of Armed Service Art Partnership, said.

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vets#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Homelessbee-news.com

VA grants help homeless veterans

More than 260 nonprofit community programs across the country received portions of $418 million in grants for the Support Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program. Last year alone the Department of Veterans Affairs served 77,590 veterans and their 19,919 children in the program. The SSVF program runs in all 50...
Mental HealthCIO

20 tips for supporting team mental health

Mental health is a critical component of every employee’s wellbeing and should be a top priority in all workplaces. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 51% of workers have reported an increase in mental health symptoms at work, with 75% of 18- to 24-year-olds reporting one or more mental health symptom. Overall, anxiety levels have tripled, while signs of depression have quadrupled.
Mental HealthThe Pilot-Independent

Online mental health support for individuals, families

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with a mental illness, their families, friends, spouses/partners, as well as parents of children and teens. African-American, GLBTQ and BIPOC community focused groups are also offered. Led by...
Waitsfield, VTThe Valley Reporter

Increased need for mental health services in the wake of COVID-19

Christy Rivers of Hannah’s House in Waitsfield/Waterbury reported an uptick in needs for mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for youth, though she said folks of all ages are experiencing heightened anxiety and isolation. John Caceres of Washington County Mental Health Services (WCMHS) said, “We’ve seen a surge [in demand] across the board.” He also noted an increase in substance use disorders during the pandemic.
Cook County, ILWest Cook News

NAMI Connection Mental Health Support Group on August 1

West Suburban Chamber of Commerce & Industry recently issued the following announcement. NAMI Connection is a support group for people living with a mental health condition. Participants learn from each others' experiences, share coping strategies and offer each other support and encouragement. By sharing your experiences in a safe and confidential setting, you gain hope and develop relationships.
Mental Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Taking on Mental Health Challenges Post-Pandemic

Companies are recognizing the role they can play in their employees' mental health and its direct impact on performance, productivity, and longevity. — This article wasfirst published July 27, 2021, by HR Daily Advisor, a sibling publication to HealthLeaders. Until relatively recently, companies that focused meaningfully on their employees’ mental...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Local organizations team up for community health events

DAYTON — Two Miami Valley organizations are coming together to provide access to fresh, healthy food for community members. Homefull, a Dayton social services organization, will provide a mobile grocery store at various Dayton locations. During the event, Premier Community Health will provide free checks of individuals’ cholesterol, blood glucose, blood pressure and A1c numbers.
Ohio StateLantern

University survey reveals increased mental health issues among students

An Ohio State return-to-campus survey found increased anxiety, depression and burnout among students, contributing to a rise in unhealthy coping mechanisms. The survey, administered by the Office of the Chief Wellness Officer, found that 71 percent of students experienced burnout in April, a 31 percent increase from August 2020. Accompanying research suggests that unhealthy coping mechanisms may be improved by helping students understand resources available to them for anxiety, stress or depression, Bernadette Melnyk, Ohio State’s chief wellness officer, said.
Mental Healthblackchronicle.com

Mental Health Challenges Can Impact The Performance of Black Students

Elite American gymnast Simone Biles and tennis sensation Naomi Osaka know firsthand the painful ordeal that mental health struggles can bring. Biles has made her mental health a priority and has withdrawn from U.S. team competition during the Olympics. She has reportedly stated. “I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and my well-being.”
Virginia StateWAVY News 10

Virginia police make urgent plea to increase funding for mental health care

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Law enforcement and health care representatives are urging state lawmakers to put dollars toward mental health care. Law enforcement says they’ve been sounding the alarm for years, but the need for services has been compounded by the pandemic. The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental...
Mental Healthkelo.com

S.D. suicide numbers concerning to mental health community

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Suicide-prevention officials in South Dakota are reminding residents facing a mental health crisis there are resources available after the state reported some alarming statistics this month. The Department of Health said that in the first quarter of this year, 59 South Dakotans died by suicide. That...
Kern County, CAKGET 17

Mental Health, and the disparities faced by minority communities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and a time to shed a light on the factors preventing minorities from speaking up about their mental health and alerting others when there is a problem. According to Stacy Kuwahara, Director for Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery,...
Oelwein, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Free mental health support service available at Peer Recovery Zone in Oelwein

The pandemic of the past 18 months has done more than just put people in temporary isolation. For many, mental health issues have come to the forefront. Since last October, a new office to help area residents work through mental health issues and into recovery has been available in Oelwein. The Peer Recovery Zone, located in the lower level of the Saur & Saur building, 120 East Charles St., is a safe and supportive environment in which persons can socialize and work on recovering from their issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy