Charlize Theron Shared a Rare Video With Her Daughters

By Christopher Luu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't the only A-listers enjoying some time on the water. Charlize Theron shared a clip of her own getaway and while the blue waves and clear skies are enough to elicit pangs of vacation jealousy, Theron also took the opportunity to give a rare glimpse into her life as a mom. Her two daughters, Jackson and August, are featured in the video post, which sees the mother-and-daughters team jumping off the side of a boat into the ocean.

