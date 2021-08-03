Cancel
Tennis

LZ Granderson leaves ESPN after 17 years: "ESPN is not the same company it was when I started and I'm not the same man."

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 2 days ago

Another long-standing ESPN figure is leaving the company. That would be LZ Granderson, who posted to Instagram earlier this week that this will be his last week with ESPN. Granderson already has several other roles, including as a sports and culture columnist with the Los Angeles Times (a role he started in 2019), as a contributor to ABC News, and as the host of the Life out Loud ABC Audio podcast, but he's been an important ESPN figure on a lot of fronts, from writing and editing for famed digital site Page 2 and ESPN The Magazine to co-hosting SportsNation (he's seen above on that show in 2018), appearing on everything from First Take to Around The Horn to U.S. Open (tennis) coverage, and (most recently) co-hosting a drive-time show with Jorge Sedano and Scott Kaplan on ESPN 710 Los Angeles. Granderson reflected on his 17 years with the company and the ups and downs of that period in his post:

