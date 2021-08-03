Cancel
Joey Purp shares new song/video “Outside,” announces new project

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years after his last full-length project QUARTERTHING, Chicago rapper Joey Purp has announced his new tape UpLate. The project is a "house record," according to a press release, and you can certainly get a flavor of that in its lead single "Outside." Purp flexes like he's making up for lost time but never sounding desperate for attention over a beat that would make Frankie Knuckles proud. Watch the flashy music video above, and read Purp's statement on UpLate below.

