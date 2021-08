We're all citizens of somewhere, but what is it to feel like a permanent stranger in the place you call home? For Edwina, the Malaysian-born protagonist of YZ Chin's Edge Case (Aug. 10), America is both the shining city on a hill and "an ice cube that never melts on my tongue." She and her darker skinned husband, Marlin, have each landed jobs at Manhattan tech start-ups that dangle the promise of their golden tickets: a green card. Like millions before her, though — and so many of the characters in this month's great influx of stories centered on the immigrant experience — she finds the reality far less simple.