‘This Will Probably Be the First Step': What Crypto Investors Should Know About the Senate Infrastructure Bill Proposal

By Taylor Locke, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo help fund the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Senate has proposed a provision that would impose stricter rules on how "digital assets" are taxed. In the latest version of the bill, released on Sunday, the provision would require crypto "brokers" to report specific information about crypto transactions, like price points from when users bought in and sold. This would be in addition to reporting transactions of more than $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which is already mandated.

Related
U.S. Politicsthv11.com

VERIFY: Are you getting a fourth stimulus check?

INDIANAPOLIS — Congress has already approved three separate rounds of stimulus payments during the pandemic. But will there be a fourth stimulus check soon appearing in your bank account?. The claim. A recent Facebook post claimed “And it passed 15 minutes ago. WE GET ANOTHER STIMULUS CHECK FOR $2500 on...
Congress & CourtsFXStreet.com

A provision in Biden's infrastructure bill could dramatically expand US government surveillance on crypto

Biden administration's infrastructure bill is likely to undermine crypto traders' privacy in the process. Cryptocurrency analysts and institutions ask masses to protect the crypto ecosystem from rushed legislation. Three US Senators add amendment to create exemptions for developers, miners and stakers. The crypto community is urging citizens to support an...
Congress & CourtsCoinDesk

Senate’s Infrastructure Bill: What to Expect on Saturday

The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will see some $550 billion in new spending for rail networks, roads and bridges, water management and a plethora of other issues. Before that, however, it must work through more than a dozen amendments, including two that seek to narrow a cryptocurrency tax reporting provision that would raise about $28 billion over 10 years.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

The spending in the infrastructure bill is outrageous

Yet another infrastructure bill is making its way through Congress — and this one is a classic example of what a bloated bureaucracy will do while Democrats are in power. H.R. 3684, the Invest in America Act, proposes a whopping $550 billion in new spending. Pitched as a “bipartisan” effort...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The "compromise" crypto amendment is no compromise at all

Last week, Congress sent shockwaves across the crypto industry when it included new IRS reporting requirements in the bipartisan infrastructure package that threaten to sabotage American leadership in digital currency and send jobs overseas. Thankfully, several senators recognized the implications of this misguided policy and have been working with industry leaders to amend the bill and ensure and maintain a technology-neutral approach to regulating the burgeoning crypto economy.
Congress & CourtsCoinDesk

Crypto Tax Exemptions Floated for $1T US Senate Bill

The bill, which seeks to fund $1 trillion in infrastructure improvements at least in part through widened tax enforcement on crypto entities, sparked backlash from the crypto community due to the possibility that it might broaden the definition of a broker to include non-custodial entities that don’t have customers nor provide those types of services. Wyden and Lummis’ amendment, proposed Thursday, seeks to limit this definition specifically to trading platforms and similar types of entities.
Congress & CourtsCoinDesk

Janet Yellen Has Been Lobbying Against Wyden-Lummis-Toomey Crypto Amendment: Report

Senators had hoped to pass the bipartisan bill on Thursday night, but issues remained unresolved around the cryptocurrency regulations. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been lobbying against cryptocurrency legislation being proposed by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and other senators as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to a Washington Post report published on Friday.
Presidential Electioncryptopotato.com

US Congress to Vote on New Cryptocurrency Taxation Bill Supported by President Biden Tomorrow

The US Congress is expected to vote on a new bill in regards to cryptocurrency taxation on August 7th – here’s what we know so far. With new regulation and taxation on the cryptocurrency industry coming from the U.S., the situation just took another turn as President Joe Biden openly supported the highly unfavorable amendment proposed earlier by Senators Mark Warner and Rob Portman. Biden’s backing seems to target proof-of-stake assets, while mining appears untouched.

