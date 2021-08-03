Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Man Charged For Firing Gun In Crowd During Bucks' NBA Win Celebration

Posted by 
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Milwaukee man has been charged after police say he fired a gun in a crowd while Bucks fans celebrated the team's NBA championship win. On July 21, chaos erupted outside of Milwaukee's Deer District when shots were fired. According to TMJ 4, 18-year-old Montavist E. McKeown was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and disorderly conduct in connection to the shooting.

fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
383
Followers
193
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nba Championship#Bucks Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Gibson County, INwamwamfm.com

Mount Carmel man arrested on drug & gun charges

A man is facing several charges after he was arrested at a Princeton Park. Around 8:30 pm Saturday night, Gibson County Police were called to Lafayette Park in Princeton regarding a suspicious male. Someone reported an unknown person was attempting to break in to one of the locked park buildings.
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Man charged after gun fired towards Montgomery officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man after court records say he shot at an officer Tuesday. Donarian Jackson, 26, is charged with attempted murder. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the charges are related to an incident that took place around 1:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of Strathmore Drive.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Arrest Wanted Man on Gun Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 24 at approximately 2:42 p.m. a Wilmington police officer on proactive patrol observed 25-year-old Dawane Warren in the 1800 block of West 5th Street. Aware that Warren had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, the officer took him into custody without incident. Police then executed a search warrant in the same block and recovered a loaded .22 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number.
Fremont, CAcrimevoice.com

Man Arrested while Getting his Haircut Faces 10 Felony Charges

FREMONT — A man arrested while getting a haircut has 10 felony charges hanging over him. The suspect is accused of shooting multiple rounds at a driver trying to get away from him one week earlier. This shooting occurred July 16 on the 38000 block of Mission Boulevard at approximately...
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Speeding Driver In Stockton Found With Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills, Gun While Baby In Backseat

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A speeding driver was pulled over on a Stockton highway and was found with hundreds of fentanyl pills, a loaded gun and a two-month-old baby in the backseat, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said. The California Highway Patrol Valley Division said the traffic stop happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday along Highway 99 at Eight Mile Road. The driver was reportedly pulled over for going 91 miles per hour. An officer approached the vehicle and observed a female passenger in the backseat with the baby, the CHP said. The driver reportedly told the officer they were heading back to Bakersfield after a quick trip to Oregon. After noticing multiple criminal indicators, the officer conducted a search of the vehicle which uncovered about 400 fentanyl pills, the gun hidden in a diaper bag, and several other drug-related items. The man was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on various drug- and weapon-related charges.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

13-Year-Old Boy, 19-Year-Old Man Shot In West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy was critically wounded and another teen was also injured in a shooting in West Garfield Park Wednesday night. At 7 p.m., the boy and the 19-year-old man were sitting in the back of a parked car in the 100 block of North Hamlin Avenue when they were shot by an unknown assailant, police said. The victims were dropped off at Rush University Medical Center by a friend. The older victim was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand, but the younger victim was in critical condition and was transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with a gunshot wound to the neck. No one was in custody Wednesday night. Area Four detectives were investigating.
Peoria, ILwcbu.org

Peoria Man Pleads Not Guilty To Gun Store Burglary Charges

A Peoria man charged in federal court with the burglary of a downtown gun store earlier this month has pleaded not guilty. Corey Brooks, 29, made the plea Thursday during an arraignment appearance in federal court. He faces charges of burglary of a federally licensed firearms dealer, possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of stolen firearms.
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Man facing charges after firing gun in air at Toledo park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing gun-related charges after he allegedly fired a handgun in the air during a fight at a city park on Monday. Justin Eckhart, 38, is facing a charge of firearms discharge restricted. According to court documents, Eckhart discharged a firearm into the...
Casa Grande, AZpinalcentral.com

CG man arrested for firing gun into air

CASA GRANDE — A Casa Grande man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a gun into the air. According to Pinal County Superior Court records, Elyjah A. Beechum, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. At 12:34 a.m. on July 19, a Casa Grande Police...
Westlake, OHcleveland19.com

Cleveland man arrested in Westlake for gun and drug charges

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - At approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning, an officer stopped a vehicle on I-90 at Columbia for equipment and moving violations. The driver was a 21-year-old Cleveland man who was found to have no license and a warrant out of the Brooklyn Police Department for prior driving violations.
Minneapolis, MNwjon.com

Minneapolis Man Charged With Illegal Possession of Guns

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man has been taken into federal custody and charged with being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition. According to court documents, in July 2021, law enforcement officers got a search warrant for a Minneapolis home belonging to 25-year-old Nicholas Briski-Smith, who had “probable cause pickup” warrants for two recent alleged felony assaults, one of which involved a shooting, and multiple outstanding warrants.
Waco, TXKWTX

Gun fired during early-morning robbery of local Subway restaurant

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A gun discharged during the early-morning robbery of a Subway restaurant Monday in Waco. Two men walked into the restaurant on Bosque Boulevard at around 1:40 a.m. Monday. “During the robbery one of the involved parties discharged a weapon,” police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said. No one...
Gary, INWIBC.com

One-Year-Old Boy Wounded In Shooting In Gary

GARY, Ind. — A one-year-old boy wounded in a shooting in Gary. Police say they were called about shots fired along West 25th Avenue on Monday. They arrived and found a woman holding a child who has been hit by gunfire. A 19-year-old man had also been shot. Both the...
Portland, MEwgan.com

Man charged with firing gun in Portland’s Riverton neighborhood

Police in Portland have made an arrest related to a report of shots fired last month. Police said 23-year-old Tony Semuhumuza of Westbrook was arrested on a warrant that was issued Friday. He’s accused of firing a gun near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Riverton Drive the morning of...
Prairie Du Chien, WIguttenbergpress.com

Man charged with having stun gun

A 56-year-old Prairie du Chien man has been charged in Crawford County Circuit Court with one count of possession of an electric weapon. Steven J. Zblewski faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted. According to the criminal complaint, a Prairie du Chien police officer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy