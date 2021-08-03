Man Charged For Firing Gun In Crowd During Bucks' NBA Win Celebration

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A speeding driver was pulled over on a Stockton highway and was found with hundreds of fentanyl pills, a loaded gun and a two-month-old baby in the backseat, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said. The California Highway Patrol Valley Division said the traffic stop happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday along Highway 99 at Eight Mile Road. The driver was reportedly pulled over for going 91 miles per hour. An officer approached the vehicle and observed a female passenger in the backseat with the baby, the CHP said. The driver reportedly told the officer they were heading back to Bakersfield after a quick trip to Oregon. After noticing multiple criminal indicators, the officer conducted a search of the vehicle which uncovered about 400 fentanyl pills, the gun hidden in a diaper bag, and several other drug-related items. The man was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on various drug- and weapon-related charges.