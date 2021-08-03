Cancel
‘The ideal minimum wage is $0.00.’ Leading candidate to replace Newsom wants no requirement

By Lara Korte
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia workers currently earn a minimum of $13 or $14 an hour, but Larry Elder says he’d get rid of a legal baseline altogether. “For somebody who’s never run a business to tell business people... ‘I’m going to jack up your price of labor, and you’re going to deal with it,’ to me, it’s offensive,” said Elder, a longtime conservative talk radio host and leading candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election this fall.

California StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

New Polling Shows California’s Gov. Newsom In Real Trouble

American liberals’ two favorite governors are in deep [fill in your favorite euphemism for excrement]. New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently escaped a Justice Department investigation of his policy of shuttling COVID-sick seniors back into nursing homes, only to be effectively buried by confirmation of 11 sexual harassment allegations by the state attorney general, a fellow Democrat who seems to be eyeing her own run for the governor’s mansion.
California StateHuffingtonPost

Democrats Fret About Effort To Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom

National Democrats are growing increasingly anxious about the effort to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), urging voters in the deep blue state to get engaged ahead of the Sept. 14 recall election or risk a Republican taking office. “It’s a big worry,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who uses crowdsourced...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Cuomo, Newsom, and Bowser would all be replaced by Democrats. Why continue to defend them?

After his disastrous nursing home policy led to COVID-19 killing more than 10,000 nursing home residents, New York Attorney General Letitia James found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women in violation of state and federal law. California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall election next month, with the polls narrowing his fate to a dead heat. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has resorted to calling this reporter a "right-wing wingnut" after Washington Examiner reports showed her violating the indoor mask mandate she imposed on her city.
Sacramento County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Recall leaders sue to stop Newsom from calling them Republicans, Trump supporters

SAN FRANCISCO — The leaders of the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom have sued to try to prevent Newsom from describing them as “Republicans and Trump supporters.”. The lawsuit, filed in Sacramento County Superior Court, said state election law bars ballot arguments in the voter information pamphlet that are false and misleading. The recall campaign said many of its supporters are not Republican and nearly half the candidates who want to replace Newsom are not Republicans.
Homelesscrescentcitytimes.com

If Newsom is recalled, Larry Elder leads the pack.

According to an LA Times poll July 30th, Larry Elder is leading the pack of candidates running for Governor should Newsom be recalled. Up until a month ago, I had never heard of Larry Elder. But now he’s all over the news. 69 years old. He lacks political experience, but has plenty of common sense and intelligence. His net worth is $16 million. Divorced with no children. His top three concerns:
ElectionsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Editorial: Newsom could be replaced by someone with a tiny fraction of the vote. That’s nuts

On Sept. 14, California voters will decide two questions: whether to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom from office and, if so, who among the 46 candidates is best suited to take over. Part 1 will be decided by a majority of votes, just like any other ballot measure. But when it comes to Part 2, the math changes. The winner doesn’t need more than 50% to win, just a plurality of the votes. That would mean that the next governor, be it a reality TV star or a former big-city mayor, could assume control over the world’s fifth-largest economy and the state’s massive bureaucracy with support from only a fraction of voters — maybe even a tiny fraction.
Presidential ElectionFresno Bee

How to watch Wednesday’s recall debate between candidates looking to replace Gavin Newsom

Four Republicans hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall will face off on Wednesday in the first gubernatorial debate of the campaign. FOX 11 in Los Angeles will host the debate between John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda. The network says it also invited Larry Elder and Caitlyn Jenner, as well as Newsom, but they did not accept.

