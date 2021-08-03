Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

DOO-WOP BY THE SEA

mybackyardnews.com
 17 days ago

WAKEFIELD, RI – Theatre By The Sea owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to welcome back members of the Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America, who have proven to be very popular with audiences in previous seasons. This very special concert will be presented on Monday, August 30 at 7:30 pm.

www.mybackyardnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doo Wop#All Hall Of Fame#Time#Lrb 401 Rrb#Fourquest Entertainment#Forum#Theatre By The Sea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Related
Bristol, PAphillytrib.com

The Doo Wop Project is a classic spin on modern music, more

Tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys on a street corner to some of the biggest hits ever recorded, The Doo Wop Project will heat up the stage at Bristol Riverside Theatre Aug. 27-28 at 8 p.m. Featuring five artists with Broadway credits, the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Nanci Griffith death: Don McLean leads tributes to folk singer, who has died aged 68

Tributes are pouring in for folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith, who has died, aged 68.The Texan musician was known for songs such as “Love at the Five and Dime” and “From a Distance”.Griffith’s death was announced by her manager, but a cause has not been disclosed.“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.“American Pie” singer Don McLean led tributes to Griffiths, calling her a “lovely person”.He wrote: ”I worked with her on a TV special we did for PBS TV and on...
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
Musicloudersound.com

The story behind American Pie by Don McLean

Along, long time ago – 50 years ago, actually – Don McLean was a little-known singer-songwriter with a lot on his mind. The then 25-year-old was living in New York, writing songs for the follow-up to his debut album Tapestry, and felt he needed “a big song to tie it all together”.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Melissa Joan Hart Has COVID and Struggles to Breathe

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with her fans to get vaccinated and also take COVID precautions. In a new Instagram video the 45-year-old actress reveals that she is battling COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, and that she is struggling to breathe. Read on to learn about the actress' battle against COVID-19 and what she hopes others can learn from her experience. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
MusicHello Magazine

Shania Twain wows with her relaxed satin look for appearance on Live!

Shania Twain is continuing her ascent back to the top of the music game once again, and her latest appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan proves it. The superstar singer video called in from her hotel room in London where she was quarantining in the interview, which took place earlier this year but aired on the show's newest episode.
MusicPosted by
AL.com

Rock’s go-to guitarist on working with David Lee Roth, Paul Stanley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, other legends

Right now as you’re reading this sentence, John 5 is probably playing guitar somewhere. Maybe he’s onstage blowing minds with his solo band The Creatures. Or touring as the guitarist for artists ranging from shock-rocker Rob Zombie to rap queens Salt-N-Pepa. Or in the studio writing and recording with stars as varied as David Lee Roth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Motley Crue, Rod Stewart, Ricky Martin, Wilson Phillips and Rick Springfield.
Musicnowdecatur.com

‘Woodstock’ Remembered

It was 52 years ago today — August 18th, 1969 — that the Woodstock Music and Art Fair closed with Jimi Hendrix's epic final set, which wrapped three days of music in Bethel, New York. More than 450,000 people converged upon the small upstate town to hear rock's biggest bands perform. Although Woodstock, which officially ran on August 15th, 16th, and 17th, 1969, was neither the first nor last major festival concert, the fact that the youth of America were able to congregate in one place with no violence during one of the most turbulent years of the decade, gave birth to the notion of the "Woodstock Nation" and gave a voice — and a face — to the hippie ideal.
Celebritieskxlp941.com

8/18/21 Rock News

— Bob Dylan’s biographer says a sexual abuse claim against the singer is “not possible.” A lawsuit was filed in New York Friday by a woman who claims Dylan sexually abused her in a Manhattan hotel during six weeks in 1965, when she was 12-years-old. A spokesperson for the legendary singer-songwriter told the BBC that “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.” Now, a biographer who has written nine books about Dylan says the claim is not possible because he was touring England during the time of the alleged abuse, and spent two of those weeks in Los Angeles.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

John 5 ‘Will Beg’ David Lee Roth to Release Collaborative Song

If anybody should know what David Lee Roth is capable of, it’s John 5. The guitar virtuoso — whose resume includes longtime stints with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, and collaborations with Motley Crue, Sebastian Bach, Steve Perry, Alice Cooper and dozens more — got his first major break playing on Roth’s 1998 solo album, DLR Band. They’ve written more together over the years, including the recent country-fried single "Giddy-Up" and last year’s Eddie Van Halen tribute "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill."
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy