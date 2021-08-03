9 Amazing Covered Bridges in the Berkshires from the Past and Present

One of the few "bright spots" that resurfaced during last year's COVID-19 pandemic was a return to packing up the ol' station wagon (or these days an S-U-V) as families enjoyed an evening outdoors watching a film in the comfort of your car on the giant silver screen as the vintage speaker was hung at the front seat of your vehicle (not the best sound fidelity, but in my opinion, you were STILL able to enjoy the show).