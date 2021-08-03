Cancel
NBA

REPORT: Lakers Agree to Deals with Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn

By Dylan Hargis
Posted by 
defpen
defpen
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to deals with guard Talen Horton-Tucker and former Miami Heat point guard Kendrick Nunn. Talen Horton-Tucker is returning to the Lakers on a three-year deal worth $32 million while Nunn is joining the franchise on a two-year deal worth $10 million. The second year on Nunn’s contract is a player option. Los Angeles continues to rework the roster with guys like Nunn, but brings back a young prospect in Talen Horton-Tucker.

defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
#Lakers Agree#The Los Angeles Lakers#Espn#Wojespn
