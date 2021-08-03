Cancel
South Jersey Boy Who Suffered Severe Head Injury In Baseball Game Gets Surprise From Phillie Phanatic

By Kerri Corrado
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A little leaguer got a big-league surprise at the Washington Township Police Department on Tuesday following a terrible accident on a baseball field.

AJ Gay is 13 years old and a huge Phillies fan. About a month ago, he suffered a severe head injury after colliding at baseball practice at Bethel Mill Park.

“I have no memory of what happened that day,” AJ said.

“I go over there and he’s on the ground and it was very hard to see. He collided with a teammate’s knee and his skull was fractured back here,” said Renee Gay, AJ’s mother.

The officers who were first on scene wanted to do something special for him during recovery and what better than asking in a favor from a furry friend?

“It was one of the first questions he asked when he finally regained consciousness, ‘Did the Phillies win?’ Like you don’t even know what day it is but you care if the Phillies won?” Renee Gay said.

“Once we heard how important the Phillies were to him we wanted to do something special,” said Jessica Walton with the Washington Township Police Department.

The Phillie Phanatic hid in a room off to the side and barreled through the door with a gift to AJ, a J.T. Realmuto jersey — AJ’s favorite player.

“Hopefully, it cheers him up and makes his summer the best,” Washington Township Police Chief Pat Gurcsik said.

And while the Phanatic is his second favorite, AJ and his family are so grateful.

“I mean, thank you to all of you for saving my baby,” Renee Gay said.

The Phanatic sealed his special visit by stealing cookies and kissing the chief, and most importantly, cheering AJ on long after the first 911 call.

“She said that all of the support and all the help that they’ve received they think is what has helped his recovery so much,” Walton said.

AJ says he can’t wait to get back out on the field and he hopes to be a professional baseball player when he grows up.

