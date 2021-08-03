Trucker Tools Partners with Anytrek to Expand In-Transit Visibility For Truckload Carriers, Drayage, Flatbed Operators

The trucking sector faces its share of headwinds but in the Western US, it has been particularly hard going of late. Imports from Asia into the ports along the West Coast have been booming and earlier this year caused a bottleneck at key ports. In February, the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which serve as gateways for goods from Asia, reported a 45% jump in the volume of containers handled. In March that figure stood at 80%. Much of this cargo will then make its way onto trucks for delivery across the country. Due to the port congestion these trucks face long waits in traffic—some may sit waiting for most of the day. That’s not good for business or air quality.