Trucker Tools Partners with Anytrek to Expand In-Transit Visibility For Truckload Carriers, Drayage, Flatbed Operators

Middletown Press
 2 days ago

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. Trucker Tools is once again expanding the information available in its real-time visibility platform with the addition of location data from trailer- and chassis-mounted tracking devices manufactured by Anytrek, which provides GPS-tracking equipment and systems used by hundreds of trucking firms. The addition of...

www.middletownpress.com

Softwaredcvelocity.com

ZIM Selects BookYourCargo to Manage Drayage Operations

BookYourCargo (BYC), a digital freight brokerage platform that aggregates shippers and truckers for seamless transportation of cargo, today announced ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), one of the top 20 container liner shipping companies in the world, has solicited the help of BYC to manage its drayage operations. Using BYC’s cloud-based, tech-enabled Digital Drayage Platform, ZIM gains real-time visibility and instant quote capability with guaranteed capacity through BYC’s trusted network of over 1,800 carriers.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Newer trucks help companies lower cost of onboarding drivers

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Heavy-duty fleet organizations continue to face major challenges in the retention and recruitment of drivers at a particularly perilous time, as truck drivers are needed more than ever to transport goods, food, medicine and vaccines across the country.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

BlueGrace, Trucker Tools Spotlight Benefit Of FreighTech Partnerships

Implementing carrier-focused technology in a logistics company comes down to one deciding factor: How sticky is that product?. The stickiness of an application is determined by its ability to recruit, retain and engage a user, actions that are easier said than done as freight heavy hitters like UberFreight, Flock Freight, Convoy and Loadsmart enter the logistics industry as digital players on day one.
IndustryHouston Chronicle

BlueGrace Logistics Expands Integration with Trucker Tools, Adds Time-Saving Book-It-Now® App

Leading 3PL builds on previous integration of Trucker Tools’ real-time visibility and predictive freight matching, launches automated one-click booking to further streamline transactions for owner-operators, small-fleet truckload community. RESTON, Va. and TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. BlueGrace Logistics and Trucker Tools announced today that BlueGrace has expanded its collaboration...
aithority.com

Omnitracs Partners with PrePass Safety Alliance to Provide Integrated Solution that Improves Driver Experience

Omnitracs, LLC, a Solera company, announced that it has entered into a partnership with PrePass Safety Alliance to provide PrePass on its Omnitracs One platform. Fleets that access the PrePass application will be able to bypass weigh stations – improving driver satisfaction with fewer inspection stops and exceeding customer expectations with faster load delivery, while reducing bottom-line costs associated with idling time and fuel usage. Directly integrated into Omnitracs One, weigh station bypass information will be available with all other fleet activity, on a converged platform.
Industryrockproducts.com

McLanahan Offers Mineral Process Solutions at MINExpo

McLanahan Corp. is using MINExpo 2021 to focus on its complete range of solutions for the mining industry and to grow awareness of the complete range of end-to-end solutions that they provide to multiple industries. The booth will feature displays of their crushing, screening, scrubbing, tailings management, sampling and feeding...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Warehouse automation the next necessary frontier of logistics digitization

Due to strong consumer spending, the growth of ecommerce and other factors, transportation companies are incorporating more automation and tech into their operations to streamline administrative tasks and give more visibility to customers. The industry’s digital transformation is well underway. Based on a PitchBook report from 2020, venture capital investment in warehousing automation technology in particular saw a 57% increase from 2019 to 2020.
Trafficautomotiveworld.com

Next-generation rail and truck corridor to reshape freight movement

The trucking sector faces its share of headwinds but in the Western US, it has been particularly hard going of late. Imports from Asia into the ports along the West Coast have been booming and earlier this year caused a bottleneck at key ports. In February, the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which serve as gateways for goods from Asia, reported a 45% jump in the volume of containers handled. In March that figure stood at 80%. Much of this cargo will then make its way onto trucks for delivery across the country. Due to the port congestion these trucks face long waits in traffic—some may sit waiting for most of the day. That’s not good for business or air quality.
Industryfreightwaves.com

4 challenges of drayage — and the FreightTech companies solving them

Drayage, in its simplest form, is the transportation of freight from an ocean port to its initial inland destination. These moves tend to average no more than 50 miles, taking containers to rail yards to be put on a train or sending them to nearby warehouses to be sorted, segmented and routed to their next destination.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Ryder Expands Last-Mile Delivery Network

Ryder System has expanded Ryder Last Mile, a customizable, multi-tiered delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods. With new hubs in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, the company continues to positions its customers closer to consumers to better provide shorter delivery times. As of July 19, the 75,000-square-foot hub in Milwaukee is operational and...
Industrysimpleflying.com

Business Carrier La Compagnie Expands Into The Cargo Sector

Premium business class-only carrier La Compagnie is branding out into cargo operations. The airline is working with Worldwide Flight Services to operate two cargo routes from France to the US. La Compagnie has always had a unique model. The French airline operates business class flights from Paris and Nice to...
IndustryForConstructionPros.com

Enerpac to Demonstrate Tools, Heavy-Lift Equipment and Tech at MINEXPO 2021

Industrial tool manufacturer Enerpac will exhibit its latest equipment, innovations and technologies in Las Vegas at MINEXPO from Sept. 13-15. The company’s indoor display located in the South Hall, booth 24411, will showcase a range of hydraulic tools, heavy lifting equipment, and maintenance technologies for mining. Live demos of lifting...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Broad supply chain issues behind international intermodal container delays: NS

The challenges in timely delivery of international intermodal containers are more about the wider congestion issues facing the supply chain and less about any capacity limitations on Norfolk Southern’s network, executives said during NS’ second-quarter 2021 earnings call on Wednesday. “It’s not an issue of capacity. It’s an issue of...
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners With Arrival To Successfully Secure A $2 Million Clean Vehicle Grant

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with the City of Anaheim, the Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN) has been awarded a two-million-dollar grant from the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA). ATN has chosen to partner with Arrival as the vehicle producer for this grant and will use grant funds to replace Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) buses with Arrival's American built zero-emission battery electric buses.
Industrysuasnews.com

DHL to use large cargo drones for urgent deliveries

DRONAMICS, the world’s leading middle-mile cargo drone developer and operator, today unveiled a partnership agreement with the world’s number one logistics company, DHL. DHL will partner DRONAMICS to jointly develop solutions and offer same-day cargo drone deliveries to customers using DRONAMICS’ drone delivery network and Black Swan drones. Both companies are discussing mutual exclusivity for middle-mile drone deliveries in selected industries and markets. In addition, DRONAMICS’ goal to become carbon-negative by 2027 and direction to operate on sustainable biofuels in the future will play a part in helping DHL achieve its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.
