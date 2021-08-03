Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam

On August 3, 2021 Sheriff Chan Bryant of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office warns the public of a scam in which callers pose as Sergeant Christopher Taylor or Lieutenant Mark Daniels and claims that the victim is about to be arrested for not appearing for jury duty but can avoid arrest by paying a fine. The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office has recently received an increased number of phone calls from victims regarding these scams and deems it of the utmost importance to issue this Press Release to promote awareness and prevent more people from falling prey to such scams.