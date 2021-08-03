Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins release RHP Matt Shoemaker

By Anthony Franco
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZAau_0bGmF23g00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins released right-hander Matt Shoemaker this afternoon, manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters (including Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune). Minnesota had already passed Shoemaker through outright waivers earlier this season, so the move won’t clear up a 40-man roster spot.

Minnesota signed Shoemaker to a one-year, $2M deal over the winter in hopes of stabilizing the final spot in the rotation. The union didn’t pan out, as the veteran tossed 60 1/3 innings of 8.06 ERA/5.41 SIERA ball before being designated for assignment in early July. It was a nightmarish campaign for Shoemaker, who posted a career-worst 14.1% strikeout rate and served up fifteen home runs in sixteen appearances.

To his credit, Shoemaker has tossed 20 innings of four-run ball since accepting an assignment to Triple-A St. Paul. With the Twins expected to use the final few months of their lost season to take a look at younger, controllable arms, it nevertheless made sense to move on. Shoemaker will now get to explore other opportunities, and he’ll presumably latch on somewhere via minor league deal with a chance to pitch himself back to the big leagues down the stretch.

Comments / 1

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

818
Followers
2K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Shoemaker
Person
Phil Miller
Person
Rocco Baldelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhp#Triple A St Paul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBzonecoverage.com

The Twins May Want to Keep Michael Pineda Around

An eventful trade deadline is now in the rearview mirror for the Minnesota Twins. They made a handful of trades as the deadline approached. Some moves were not surprising, such as dealing José Berríos and Nelson Cruz. Others were more surprising, like the St. Louis Cardinals wanting to trade for J.A. Happ. However, most perplexing may be that the Twins did not trade away right-handed pitcher Michael Pineda, a move that appeared to be nearly certain to happen by late July.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Ralph Garza: Scooped up by Minnesota

The Twins claimed Garza off waivers from the Astros on Wednesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Garza will report to Triple-A St. Paul to begin his tenure with the Minnesota organization, but he could be a candidate for a promotion to the big-league bullpen by season's end if he fares well in the minors. The 27-year-old righty reached the majors for the first time earlier this season, appearing in nine games for Houston and posting a 4.09 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 11 innings.
MLBABC News

Toronto Blue Jays acquire RHP Jose Berrios from Minnesota Twins for prospects

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitcher Jose Berrios from Minnesota, the team announced on Friday. The Twins receive prospects -- shortstop/outfielder Austin Martin and right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson -- in exchange for Berrios. The 27-year old Berrios is 7-5 in 20 starts this season with a 3.48 ERA...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Maeda expected to start for the Twins against Reds

Minnesota Twins (44-62, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-50, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (8-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -139, Twins +121; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBHastings Tribune

Jorge Polanco's three-run homer in ninth lifts Twins over Reds

CINCINNATI — The Twins delighted in their distance during batting practice before Tuesday's game. They hit baseballs into the looming upper deck in left field. They hit them off the building that looks like a giant riverboat in center field. Heck, Josh Donaldson hit one halfway up the seats in right field — left-handed.
MLByourvalley.net

Minnesota-Cincinnati Runs

Twins third. Kenta Maeda strikes out on a foul tip. Max Kepler doubles to left field. Brent Rooker doubles to deep left center field. Max Kepler scores. Jorge Polanco flies out to left center field to Jesse Winker. Mitch Garver strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
MLBvoiceofalexandria.com

Castillo scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (45-62, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-51, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Charlie Barnes (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 1 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (5-10, 4.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -215, Twins +182; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers at Twins preview: Matt Manning looks to stop the road skid

Things certainly haven’t gone the way they expected in the Twin Cities. They’re currently four and a half games behind the Detroit Tigers, and stuck in last place in the AL Central. A minor sell off is also underway that can only help the Tigers turn their road trip around after getting swept by the Kansas City Royals.
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Extending Byron Buxton is an investment worth the risk

In the days leading up to the trade deadline, the Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton couldn't agree on a contract extension. With the star outfielder set to hit free agency after the 2022 season, there's a good chance Buxton could be traded this winter, kicking off another rebuild. It's understandable...
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Twins acquire RHP John Gant, LHP Evan Sisk from Cardinals

The Minnesota Twins acquired right-hander John Gant and minor league left-hander Evan Sisk from the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday in exchange for veteran southpaw J.A. Happ and cash considerations. Gant, 28, is 4-6 with a 3.42 ERA in 25 games (14 starts) this season for the Cardinals. He is...
MLBdrgnews.com

Twins’ Polanco Stuns Reds With Go-Ahead 3-Run Homer In 9th

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jorge Polanco delivered a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Minnesota Twins to a 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Heath Hembree (2-6) walked the first two Minnesota batters before striking out Brent Rooker. Polanco fouled off four two-strike pitches before...
MLBnumberfire.com

Twins' Trevor Larnach taking seat Tuesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds. Larnach is grabbing a seat after starting the last four games. Max Kepler is moving over to right field in place of Larnach while Nick Gordon makes a start in center and hits seventh.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

2021 Series Preview: Minnesota Twins @ Houston Astros

The Twins come to Houston in a far different position than the last time they were in town, spiraling quickly out of contention and into a high draft pick. Though the White Sox were always expected to become the cream of the crop in the Central, the Twins falling so hard and quickly has come as something of a surprise this season.
MLBkduz.com

Polanco fuels 9th Inning Comeback with HR

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jorge Polanco delivered a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Minnesota Twins to a 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Heath Hembree walked the first two Minnesota batters before striking out Brent Rooker. Polanco fouled off four two-strike pitches before connecting on a liner into the Twins bullpen down the right field line. Mitch Garver had a three-run homer in the fifth for the Twins.
MLBnumberfire.com

Andrelton Simmons sitting for Twins Wednesday afternoon

Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against right-hander Luis Castillo and the Cincinnati Reds. The Twins appear to be giving Simmons a breather for the day game after a night game. Jorge Polanco is covering shortstop and Nick Gordon is shifting in to second base. Max Kepler is in center field and Trevor Larnach is returning to right. Luis Arraez is in the cleanup spot, followed by Miguel Sano and Larnach.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli puts premium on player evaluations

CINCINNATI — The roster has changed, the goals have changed, and now the Twins will discuss what else should change, too. Over the next several days, Rocco Baldelli intends to convene meetings, one-on-one and in groups, with his staff, with the front office and ultimately with the players, intended to evaluate and specify the areas that each person needs to improve in.

Comments / 1

Community Policy