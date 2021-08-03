Xcel Energy Continues To Restore Natural Gas Service After Last Week’s Outage In Elyria-Swansea Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy crews continue to make progress on restoring natural gas service to those living in Denver’s Elyria-Swansea neighborhood. According to Xcel Energy, they have restored service to more than 84% of the customers affected by the outage that began last week.

The energy company also said that they are reaching out to all those impacted in an attempt to relight their service and hope to reach everyone by the end of the day Tuesday.

According to Xcel Energy, “Customers lost service after a third party’s water line damaged our infrastructure, causing water to enter the natural gas system. This caused extensive damage to our infrastructure and to customers’ gas meters.”

Xcel said that until service is restored to everyone, crews will continue to provide food, access to facilities and other services. Xcel is also offering shower vouchers good for the Eagle Point Recreation Center in Commerce City and the downtown YMCA.

“We recognize that it is difficult to be without natural gas service for this extended time and appreciate our customers’ patience. We are doing all that we can to get service safely restored as quickly as is possible,” Xcel wrote in a statement.