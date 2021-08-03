Cancel
Financial Reports

Comstock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Plainview Daily Herald
 1 day ago

FRISCO, Texas (AP) _ Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $179.7 million in its second quarter. The Frisco, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share. The results topped Wall...

www.myplainview.com

Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Plainview Daily Herald

Thermon Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $867,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to...
Plainview Daily Herald

Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $19.3 million. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 99 cents per share. The communications and technology company posted revenue of $405.9 million...
modernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
modernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
modernreaders.com

$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ProSight Global’s earnings. ProSight Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
modernreaders.com

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Zacks.com

Devon Energy (DVN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

DVN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 60 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents per share by 13.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company incurred a loss of 18 cents per share. GAAP earnings for the second quarter were 38 cents compared with 32...
modernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
cheddar.com

General Motors CFO Paul Jacobson on Company's Q2 Earnings Report

General Motors posted mixed earnings for the second quarter, blowing past economists' revenue expectations but missing estimates on EPS. It comes as the company weathers challenges from a global shortage of semiconductors chips, which is expected to continue through this year and into 2022. CFO, Paul Jacobson joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
modernreaders.com

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Posted by
Benzinga

Hostess Brands's Earnings: A Preview

On Wednesday, August 04, Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Hostess Brands is included in the following report. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Posted by
Benzinga

Ingredion Q2 Earnings Crushes Estimates; Provides FY21 Guidance

Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 30.6% year-on-year, to $1.76 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.70 billion. Sales in North America rose 26% Y/Y to $1.07 billion, South America increased 47% to $268 million, Asia Pacific gained 33% to $248 million, and Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 35% to $178 million.
investing.com

Verisk Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - Verisk reported on Tuesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Verisk announced earnings per share of $1.38 on revenue of $747.5M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.33 on revenue of $738.07M. Verisk shares are up 6% from the beginning of...
Posted by
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Iamgold

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to...
investing.com

Simon Property Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - Simon Property (NYSE: SPG ) reported on Monday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Simon Property announced earnings per share of $1.56 on revenue of $1.25B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $1.11B. Simon Property shares are...
modernreaders.com

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $46.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Posted by
Benzinga

Barnes Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises FY21 Sales Guidance

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) reported second-quarter sales growth of 36.4% year-over-year to $321.16 million (up 31% on an organic basis), beating the consensus estimate of $302.12 million. Segment Revenue: Industrial $234.68 million (42.2% Y/Y) and Aerospace $86.49 million (+22.7% Y/Y). Adjusted EPS increased by 67% Y/Y to $0.45, beating...

