The Show To Watch This Week: ‘Olympics Highlights With Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ HBO Obama Docuseries & ‘Mr. Corman’ Reviewed

In his appearance on the first episode of DJ Akademiks’ new podcast, 6ix9ine attempted to paint Snoop Dogg as a “snitch,” something Wack 100 disagreed with. The debut episode of Off the Record with DJ Akademiks on Spotify saw him joined by 6ix9ine and Wack 100 as guests, and the three got into a heated discussion about what it really means to be “street” in the world of hip-hop. Just shy of an hour deep into the episode, 6ix9ine suggested that Snoop Dogg is “a rat” and alleged that he at one point filed for a restraining order from Suge Knight.